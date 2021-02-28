Knowing Irrfan Khan was big part of 'The Namesake': Kal Penn's message to Babil Khan leaves him speechless

When Irrfan Khan passed away not just in India but people across the globe mourned his death. One of the heartfelt condolence was penned by the late actor's The Namesake co-star and international actor Kal Penn. Now, Irrfan's son Babil Khan took to his Instagram story and shared a message he received from Kal on Irrfan. The younger one couldn't believe his eyes and was touched on reading the message.

Kal's message read as "Babil, I'm so moved that you reached out and it means so much to me to hear that story. Thank you. The Namesake is the project I'm most proud of, the one that brought me the greatest artistic happiness and getting to work with and know your father was such a big part of that. (I think I met you and your brother in Calcutta when we were filming)."

He added, "I've thought of you two and your mom a lot this past year and wasn't sure how to get in touch to share my love and gratitude. It really means so much to me that you reached you. Thank you! Let me know if you're ever in New York post-pandemic. And please give my love to your mom and..."

On reading this, Babil captioned his post stating, "What is happening? How to write a reply when you're speechless? @kalpenn."

On Irrfan's demise, Kal had shared stills from The Namesake and wrote, "Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. #IrrfanKhan"

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after suffering from a colon infection.