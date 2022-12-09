Know why Aamir Khan is always spotted with a pillow while travelling

File photo

Aamir Khan and his fondness for pillows have been known to all his admirers. The actor is often noticed carrying a pillow in his hand when he is travelling.

He has been pictured with the cushion many times leaving followers wondering why. Aamir Khan reportedly finds it challenging to fall asleep if the pillow is uncomfortable, therefore when he travels, he always packs his own pillow.

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama a few years ago, the actor had said, “Well I love that pillow and that’s the pillow I sleep with every night.”

He loves the pillow, and even celebrities know that. Aamir Khan's co-star Kareena shared a photo of him with his favourite pillow when he turned 55.

Kareena wrote, “My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!”

Aamir Khan, who has taken a hiatus from acting, announced when he would be returning on Wednesday during the red carpet of Salaam Venky's premiere. Speaking to reporters at the premiere, the superstar claimed he will return to acting in a year.

"I am not doing anything. I have been working for a long time, so now I want to spend time with family. Work is underway on Paani foundation, and there are other things as well. I will come back to acting after a year. But you can see me in a small role in this film Salaam Venky," news agency PTI quoted the actor saying.

Revathys Salaam Venky, which has Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the key roles, features Aamir Khan in a cameo. On December 9, 2022,(today) the movie is expected to be released in theatres.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan made heads turn in his salt-pepper look at his daughter Ira Khan's engagement bash with Nupur Shikhare on Friday, November 18, 2022.