Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Know why Aamir Khan is always spotted with a pillow while travelling

Aamir Khan and his fondness for pillows have been known to all his admirers. The actor is often noticed carrying a pillow in his hand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Know why Aamir Khan is always spotted with a pillow while travelling
File photo

Aamir Khan and his fondness for pillows have been known to all his admirers. The actor is often noticed carrying a pillow in his hand when he is travelling. 

He has been pictured with the cushion many times leaving followers wondering why. Aamir Khan reportedly finds it challenging to fall asleep if the pillow is uncomfortable, therefore when he travels, he always packs his own pillow. 

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama a few years ago, the actor had said, “Well I love that pillow and that’s the pillow I sleep with every night.” 

He loves the pillow, and even celebrities know that. Aamir Khan's co-star Kareena shared a photo of him with his favourite pillow when he turned 55. 

Kareena wrote, “My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Aamir Khan, who has taken a hiatus from acting, announced when he would be returning on Wednesday during the red carpet of Salaam Venky's premiere. Speaking to reporters at the premiere, the superstar claimed he will return to acting in a year. 

 "I am not doing anything. I have been working for a long time, so now I want to spend time with family. Work is underway on Paani foundation, and there are other things as well. I will come back to acting after a year. But you can see me in a small role in this film Salaam Venky," news agency PTI quoted the actor saying. 

Also read: Aamir Khan decides to take a break after Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure, says 'I want to experience life...'

Revathys Salaam Venky, which has Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the key roles, features Aamir Khan in a cameo. On December 9, 2022,(today) the movie is expected to be released in theatres.  

For the unversed, Aamir Khan made heads turn in his salt-pepper look at his daughter Ira Khan's engagement bash with Nupur Shikhare on Friday, November 18, 2022. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: As SP retains MSY bastion, Shivpal Yadav merges his party with nephew Akhilesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.