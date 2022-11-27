Know who was the happiest at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement

Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira Khan shared many images of Pritam Shikhare, the mother of her fiancée Nupur Shikhare, who she claims was the happiest guest at her engagement party last week. In one of the photos, Pritam can be seen dancing alongside Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife and Ira's former stepmother.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira wrote, “Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as your’s @pritam_shikhare.”

Check out the post here:

Fatima Sana Shaikh, on Friday, shared a string of pictures from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement.Taking to Instagram, Fatima shared the pictures which she captioned, "What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious...My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar.”

In the pictures, Fatima could be seen grooving with Ira Khan’s to be husband Nupur Shikhare and some candid pictures with Ira. Soon after the pictures were posted, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

The couple had been dating for two years took to Instagram, to share a post making the announcement of their engagement. Recently, in October, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love that "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a yes and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping.

In 2020, the couple made their romance public. Ira disclosed their relationship on Instagram.