Know the original name of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat', price at which superstar bought the lavish bungalow

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today. As the 'Badshah of Bollywood' rings in his birthday with his family at his luxurious abode 'Mannat', there is certainly more than one reason to celebrate for the Khan family, this year.

Days ago, Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a drugs case. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, after it raided a cruise ship on October 2. Aryan spent over 22 days in prison before he was finally granted bail and he walked out of jail on October 30.

Since Aryan's bail came days ahead of SRK's birthday, it sure was twice the reason for the family to celebrate. Consequently, to welcome Aryan home and to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's special day, which also almost coincided with Diwali festivities, the superstar's home 'Mannat' was decked with lights. Photos and videos of a 'Mannat' decorated and beautifully lighted have been doing the rounds on the internet.

And while SRK's lavish home Mannat is one of the most talked-about celebrity homes, did you know it is one of the most prized possessions of the superstar? Also, it wasn't always called 'Mannat'! Yes, you read that right.

Apparently, it was during the shoot of the 1997 film 'Yes Boss' that the house first caught SRK's attention. It was in 2001 that SRK contacted the owner of the house and bought it from Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust. As per media reports, SRK bought the home at a whopping price of Rs 13.2 crore back in the day.

Originally known as Villa Vienna, the now super luxurious home is located in Mumbai's Bandstand neighbourhood. Shah Rukh Khan's palatial sea-facing bungalow which has always been a topic of interest for fans is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore, today.

It was in 2005, that SRK-Gauri's home was officially named 'Mannat'.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's abode in Mumbai is a six-storey-high bungalow with multiple bedrooms and living areas. Besides this, a gymnasium, a library, and a personal auditorium are also what the house comprises.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in 'Pathan' and Atlee's untitled next.