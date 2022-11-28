Know why Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn doesn't use lifts

File photo

The triumph of Drishyam 2, a movie starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has given the Hindi cinema industry some much-needed optimism. Ajay has established himself as a serious performer throughout the years. Many people would be shocked to learn that the archetypal action hero is terrified of getting trapped in small spaces, particularly elevators.

Ajay, in a previous episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed a lot of info, including his phobia of elevators. The actor has admitted that he tries to stay away from elevators since they make him feel claustrophobic.

“Once I was in a lift and it came hurtling down from the third or fourth floor to the basement. We were stuck inside the lift for more than one and a half hours. ” shared Ajay.

The actor added, “I feel claustrophobic in the lift ever since. I have stopped taking lifts since then and I only take stairs.”

Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgoankar in Drishyam 2, and Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The suspense novel details the struggles that Vijay and his family go through as suspects following the death of the Inspector General of Police's son.

Drishyam 2 continued to be well-liked by moviegoers, and it made Rs 17.32 crore on day 10, bringing its total to Rs 143.90 crore.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 continues its DREAM RUN... Biz on [second] Sat and Sun is... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* since it refuses to slow down... SUPER-HIT, heading towards BLOCKBUSTER tag… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr. Total: ₹ 143.90 cr. #India biz.”

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam was directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in August 2020. Jeethu Joseph, who helmed the original Drishyam.