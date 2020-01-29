Knight in shining armor! Akshay Kumar bears medical expenses of 'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal's director Jagan Shakti was admitted to the hospital on January 25 after he lost consciousness at a party.

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal's director Jagan Shakti was admitted to the hospital on January 25 after he lost consciousness at a party. It was later reported that Jagan was taken to the emergency room for a blood clot in his brain which came as a shocker to a lot of people in the industry.

According to a report by a news website, actor Akshay Kumar who was directed by Jagan in his 2019 hit film revolving around India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, is taking care of all the medical expenses of his director. A source opened up about the same and said, "Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses."

Filmmaker R. Balki also recently opened up about Jagan's condition and said that the director is now stable and in recovery. Talking to a news portal, he said, "Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now."

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, actor Dalip Tahil, also a part of Mission Mangal, confirmed that Akshay is helping Jagan. "I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted to hospital, taking charge of things." On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.