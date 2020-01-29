Knight in shining armor! Akshay Kumar bears medical expenses of 'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti

Headlines

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timing and other details here

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

Weather update: Yellow alert for Maharashtra, know IMD forecast for Uttarakhand, UP and other states

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timing and other details here

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

BTS is blessed with the best fandom, but why their fans are called ARMY? | Explained

PM Modi visits Odisha train accident site and Biden cheers $31.4-trillion debt ceiling deal, DNA News Wrap, June 03

PM Modi to meet Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy-winning singer Falguni Shah on his US visit

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

HomeBollywood

sports

Knight in shining armor! Akshay Kumar bears medical expenses of 'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal's director Jagan Shakti was admitted to the hospital on January 25 after he lost consciousness at a party.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 12:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal's director Jagan Shakti was admitted to the hospital on January 25 after he lost consciousness at a party. It was later reported that Jagan was taken to the emergency room for a blood clot in his brain which came as a shocker to a lot of people in the industry. 

According to a report by a news website, actor Akshay Kumar who was directed by Jagan in his 2019 hit film revolving around India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, is taking care of all the medical expenses of his director. A source opened up about the same and said, "Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses."

Filmmaker R. Balki also recently opened up about Jagan's condition and said that the director is now stable and in recovery. Talking to a news portal, he said, "Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now."

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, actor Dalip Tahil, also a part of Mission Mangal, confirmed that Akshay is helping Jagan. "I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted to hospital, taking charge of things." On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Power of attraction': Gulshan Devaiah recalls college girl who convinced 15 friends to watch Hunterrr is now his...

Hathni Kund Barrage: Why was it created on river Yamuna? Know here

Meet richest Indian woman employee whose net worth is Rs 19752 crore, richer than Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

WATCH: Vignesh Shivan gets an autograph from MS Dhoni, pens heartfelt note

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE