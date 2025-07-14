KL Rahul's wife, former actress Athiya Shetty shares uplifting message for Team India after brave fight against England at Lord's

Ravindra Jadeja fought hard while the tail-enders showcased commendable resistance but Team India could not pull off what would have been a memorable victory at the Lord's and lost to England by 22 runs in the third Test in the ongoing 5-match series.

The third test match between India and England at iconic Lord's ended on a disappointing note for the Indian fans. Shubman Gill-led squad was edged out by England by 22 runs. However, despite the defeat, cricketers Ravinder Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj stood out for their fighting spirit.

Post match, many avid cricket fans, including Indian opener KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty, took to social media and penned uplifting posts for Team India. Taking to Instagram, Athiya wrote, "What a fight, incredible", as the former actress shared a picture of Indian and England cricketers greeting each other after the match.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja fought hard while the tail-enders showcased commendable resistance but Team India could not pull off what would have been a memorable victory at the Lord's and lost to England by 22 runs in the final session of final day of the third Test in the intense and interesting struggle between bat and ball.

With this win, England are 2-1 up in the series. Despite a strong resistance by Jadeja, who scored his fourth-successive fifty and the dodgy innings by the tailenders, it took a delivery by Shoaib Bashir spinning back to the stumps after landing on the pitch to break a million hearts. Tailenders Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah played 84 balls in total, adding nine runs in partnership with a 'man on a mission' Jadeja, but it was not meant to be for the visitors.

India started the final session at 163/9, with Mohammed Siraj (2*) and Jadeja, (56*) unbeaten, needing 30 to win. Siraj and Jadeja continued eating into the deficit, ball by ball, despite some scorchers from Jofra Archer. However, Siraj was cleaned up by Shoaib Bashir, putting an end to the remarkable resistance by Jadeja and Siraj. India was bundled out for 170 runs.

READ | India's biggest flop, made in Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs 38000 on opening day; not Adipurush, Bombay Velvet, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kalank