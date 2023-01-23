KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Couple won't go on honeymoon after marriage, know why

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are now getting married after years of courting and successfully hiding their relationship. The couple will exchange vows in a private ceremony on Monday at the home of Athiya's aunt and Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Even though actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul had their ideal wedding, recent reports indicate that the couple won't be able to take a romantic honeymoon right away.

The couple won't be taking a honeymoon anytime soon, according to reports by E Times, because of their various work commitments. The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on February 9, 2023, is expected to see Rahul playing for team India. Athiya, on the other hand, will be quite active on her recently launched YouTube Channel.

The cricketer is allegedly planning to return to the field and begin practising after the days of celebration.

The pair were said to have planned a romantic vacation in Europe, albeit there has been no confirmation of this.

(Also Read: The true story behind Athiya Shetty's viral 'haldi ceremony' pic from wedding with KL Rahul)

Speculations suggest that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty would have a grand reception both in Mumbai and Bengaluru after their wedding. It was also mentioned before that 3000 people are expected to attend the Mumbai reception.

The couple will exchange vows during a conventional South Indian wedding. Later this evening, the newlyweds are also anticipated to make their public debut as husband and wife in front of the cameras.