KKR vs RR: Twitterati can't keep calm as Shah Rukh Khan watches match with Gauri, Aryan in Dubai

During the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders, the team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan is playing their third match. After facing Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, on September 30, KKR is facing Rajasthan Royals at the match held in Dubai International Stadium. And finally, SRK along with wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan have touched down UAE. The Khan family is catching up with the match live at the stadium.

Soon after people watching the match on TV caught Shah Rukh at the stadium, they immediately clicked photos and took to their social media pages to share the moments. In the photos, we see the superstar along with Gauri while arriving at the stadium. The couple covered themselves with a KKR themed mask. SRK also covered his hairdo with a bandana while showing the long locks. Moreover, even Aryan joined his father at the stadium to watch the match.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, sharing spent this lockdown with his family for six months at stretch. The whole family including SRK, Gauri, their kids Aryan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were together under the same roof after a very long time.

During an interaction with NDTV, when Gauri was asked about the lockdown diaries, to which she stated, "During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So 'Ghar ka khana' is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating."