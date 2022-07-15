KK's wife Jyothy Krishna remembers late singer as she paints their beautiful picture

Jyothy Krishna/Instagram

Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK, one of the finest and most versatile singers in Indian cinema passed away on May 31, 2022, due to a cardiac arrest that he suffered after his last performance at a concert in Kolkata. His untimely demise at 53 jolted not just the film industry but the entire nation.

On Thursday, July 14, his wife Jyothy Krishna, a painter by profession, shared a beautiful self-drawn portrait of the couple as she remembered the late singer. Along with sharing the painting, she wrote, "Trying to paint again, Miss you sweetheart" and added a red heart emoji.

As soon as she shared the post, netizens quickly reacted to the same remembering the singer. One Instagram user wrote, "Miss you too much my Legend", while another complimented her painting and wrote, "what a beautiful piece of art...May god give u all strength and we also miss KK beyond words".

One netizen wrote, "Speechless..stay strong mam Miss u dear kk sir.. forever kk sir", another comment read, "Ur Sweetheart is Always with you inspiring guiding loving all your creativity. He’s always been so proud of your artwork. This one's great Jo, love it!!" and one more Instagram user wrote, "The painting says it all...Very beautiful".

For the unversed, KK, whose two most soulful songs include Yaaron and Pyaar Ke Pal from his debut album Pal, is now survived by his wife Jyothy, who was the singer’s childhood sweetheart, and two children Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Taamara Kunnath, who both are music composers and producers.



KK's most popular Hindi film songs include Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from Gangster, Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Beete Lamhein from Train among others.