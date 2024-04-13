This star worked as sales executive, sold typewriters, sang at hotels, became India's top singer, died tragically at...

Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK used to sell typewriters before trying his luck in the music industry.

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK won millions of hearts with his voice. He sang in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Assamese, and Gujarati.

But do you know that KK used to sell typewriters before trying his luck in the music industry? Today, we will take a look at his journey:

Early Life

KK started his career with advertising jingles and made his film debut in 1996 on an A. R. Rahman soundtrack. His debut album, Pal, released in 1999 features popular songs like Pal and Yaaron, is often sung in school and college farewells.

He was born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi to Malayali parents. He grew up in New Delhi and attended Mount St Mary's School and Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. Before making it big in Bollywood, KK sang around 3,500 jingles. He also appeared in the song Josh of India to support the Indian national team during the 1999 Cricket World Cup. KK married Jyothy in 1991, and they have a son named Nakul Krishna Kunnath, who also sings. Additionally, KK has a daughter.

Worked as a marketing executive

After completing his commerce degree at Kirori Mal College, KK worked as a marketing executive for six months before following his passion for music. During his struggles phase, he used to sing at hotels to support himself.

KK's friend Gautam after his demise tweeted, "He told me how, when life hit him, he began to sell typewriters for a living. His soul couldn’t take it, his swadharma (passion) lay in a parallel universe — in chords and beats; melodies and lyrics; lights, sounds and performances.”

He further added, "He left the job and started singing in hotels. He said it was not a great experience to have people eating and drinking while the band sang. After 10 minutes or so, he said, ‘we would play for ourselves. That kept us going’."

“Bombay was the next logical destination and Bollywood and the ad industry his arenas of expression. He told me about his struggles and successes, challenges and victories. He told me stories about musicians and breaks, voice modulations and practice sessions,” he mentioned.

“We stood at the end of Marine Drive and he said, you know I came here and stood exactly here on this spot and looked at these lights and wondered if Bombay would give me space. It did — Bombay became Mumbai and our KK became India’s KK," he concluded.

Death

On May 31, 2022, KK performed at a college festival in Kolkata. After the show, he felt sick and collapsed due to a heart attack at his hotel. Efforts to revive him failed, and he was declared dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). KK was 53 years old when he left the world.

