KK death: Tu Jo Mila, Aankhon Mein Teri, top 10 songs by legendary singer

Credit: T-Series/YouTube

On Tuesday, legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away at the age of 53 after he performed in Kolkata’s college. The singer is survived by his wife and two sons. Bollywood celebs and fans are shock, they are paying their heartfelt tribute to the singer on social media.

He was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry. KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like Zindagi Do Pal Ki from the movie Kites, Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om, Khuda Jaane from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others.

List of his top 10 songs

1)Zindagi Do Pal Ki

2) Dil Kyu Ye Mera

3) Tu Hi Meri Shabh Hai

4) Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai

5) Tadap Tadap

6) Khuda Jaane

7) Aankhon Mein Teri

8) Tu Aashiqui

9) Pyaar Ke Pal

10) Tu Jo Mila

For the unversed, the singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 53 years old. (With inputs from ANI)