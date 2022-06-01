KK death: 'Love you all', says late legendary singer in his last Instagram post

Credit: KK/Instagram

The sudden demise of Legendary singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath at the age of 53 left everyone shocked and numb. As soon as this unfortunate news circulated, fans and celebs started paying their heartfelt tribute to the late singer on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the singer’s demise. He tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

On Tuesday, a few hours before his death, KK had posted photos of himself on Instagram with a touching caption. He shared photos from his last concert in Kolkata and wrote, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all.”

His fans are still in shock, they are dropping emotional comments under the post. One of his fans wrote, “RIP nostalgia Giving Singer For every 90s to 20s Kid Legend.” Another mentioned, “Rip sir my love my inspiration my favorite.” The third one commented, “just can’t believe what I’m hearing rn.”

KK death: Legendary singer survived by wife Jyothy Krishna and two children, know about his family

One of the social media users penned a heartfelt note, he wrote, “I just can’t digest this shocking news Sir KK Kaash ye afwaah hoti… Dosti ko haseen aapne banaya… pyar me tadap aapne dikhai… no voice can match your texture ever… you’re GOAT. We all are in shock. First Sidhu then you, Is God Planning a concert of bests up there RIP Sir.”

For the unversed, the singer reportedly fell ill during his concert in Kolkata. Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to the hospital. The singer is now survived by his wife Jyothy and two children. Jyothy was the singer’s childhood sweetheart, together they have two children Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath.