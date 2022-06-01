KK death: Legendary singer survived by wife Jyothy Krishna and two children, know about his family

Credit: Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna/Instagram

One of the most versatile Bollywood singers, Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away at the age of 53 on May 31. As soon as this news circulated, fans started searching about the singer and his family on the internet.

The singer reportedly fell ill during his concert in Kolkata. Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to the hospital. The singer is now survived by his wife Jyothy and two children. Jyothy was the singer’s childhood sweetheart, together they have two children Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled KK's sudden demise. He said Krishnakumar Kunnath's songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. "We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

How did KK die?

KK performed at a concert in south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata. He sang his most famous songs for an hour before taking ill. The singer was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel. He later collapsed and was taken to a private hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead. KK was brought to the hospital at 10 pm. Doctors suspect he died of cardiac arrest, PTI reported. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday to confirm the cause of his death.

KK posed for selfies, gave autographs

A student, who attended KK's concert, said he was fine during the performance. Shibasis Banerjee, a student of Gurudas College, said he was full of energy during the concert. The student told PTI that KK performed several popular numbers on the stage. He said KK had met during such a show in the past and he instantly recognised him. "He posed with us for selfies and also gave us autographs when we requested," he said.

KK was on a two-day tour to Kolkata

KK had performed on Monday as well. He performed in a concert at Vivekananda College. He was scheduled to return to New Delhi today.

Singer-politician Babul Supriyo called KK a "nice and non-controversial person". He said life has become unpredictable and uncertain after the coronavirus pandemic. (With inputs from PTI)