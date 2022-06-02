KK death: Kolkata police reveals deceased singer had gastric problem, antacid strips found in his hotel room

Late singer KK

The late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK's death has stunned every music lover, and people are still in disbelief over the singer's loss. After the autopsy report, it is found that the singer had complained of arms and shoulder pain before his last concert in Kolkata. KK died late Tuesday in Kolkata. The singer suffered a major cardiac arrest after performing at a college fest, and he was taken to a hospital, where he arrived dead.

Now, as per the update, the Kolkata Police officials found Antacid strips in KK’s hotel room. Police’s investigation has revealed that KK had gastric-related issues and would pop gastric-related medicines often. Before the concert, KK had reportedly told his wife that he has pain in his shoulders and arms. A histopathological report is awaited which will reveal more details.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, had several heart blockages and he could have been saved if CPR was administered on time, a doctor who conducted the autopsy said on Thursday. As per the report of PTI, KK died on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata."He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the medical practitioner told PTI on condition of anonymity. The artiste could have been saved if someone had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately after he fell unconscious, the doctor said.

He said that the singer had prolonged cardiac problems which remained unaddressed. "The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades was 100 per cent. "During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest," he said. The doctor said that excessive excitement stopped blood flow for a few moments resulting in an irregular heartbeat for a very short time.

The funeral of KK was held on Thursday at Versova crematorium. Celebs like Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Akhtar, Salim Merchant, Alka Yagnik and others attended the funeral to pay respect to departed souls.



(with inputs from Pooja Mehta)