KK death: Kolkata Police registers unnatural death case

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53 and is survived by a wife and two children.

On Wednesday, Kolkata's New Market Police Station registered unnatural death (U/D) case in the sudden demise of KK. According to sources, his head and mouth bore injuries. The autopsy would be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday to confirm the cause of death.

Sources have further said that the police are also investigating whether the auditorium had more people than the strength and whether ACs were working or not. Police are trying to determine if any circumstances led to KK falling sick while performing.

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

(With inputs from Pooja Mehta)