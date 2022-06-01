KK death: From AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal to Kumar Sanu, Indian music industry mourns singer's demise

KK-AR Rahman-Shreya Ghoshal/File photos

Several celebrities from the Indian music industry paid heartfelt tributes to Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, after the popular playback singer breathed his last on Tuesday, May 31, after performing at a concert in Kolkata. One of the most versatile singers in Indian cinema, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Music composer AR Rahman, with whom KK began his singing career in the Indian film industry, offered his condolences to the late singer as he tweeted, "Dear KK ..what’s the hurry buddy ..gifted singers and artists like you made this life more bearable..#RIPKK".

Famous playback singer Shreya Ghoshal expressed her shock over KK's sudden demise and wrote on her Twitter account, "I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces."

Vishal Dadlani, one-half of the due Vishal Shekhar with whom KK has collaborated on many songs including the romantic track Khuda Jaane, took to his Twitter account and wrote, "The tears won`t stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!".

Remembering KK, Mohit Chauhan shared their picture together on Twitter and wrote, "KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A dear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you."

Kumar Sanu called it shocking news for the Indian music industry as he said, "Bohot bada nuksaan ye humare Bollywood industry ka ye hua. Hum toh soch bhi nai sakte ki KK nahi hai sath mein. Bhagwan uske aatma ko shanti de. (His death is a major loss for the Bollywood industry. It is rather impossible for us to imagine that he’s no more with us. May his soul rest in peace)".



KK's most popular songs include Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from Gangster, Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others.