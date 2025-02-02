The filmmaker's recent poster unveiling has reignited the debate on nepotism, polarizing the internet with mixed reactions.

Karan Johar, often criticized for promoting nepotism, has sparked debate again by launching Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, alongside Khushi Kapoor. The filmmaker's recent poster unveiling has reignited the debate on nepotism, polarizing the internet with mixed reactions.

On Saturday morning, the first look for Karan’s film featuring Ibrahim and Khushi pictured sitting together on a lush green field, dressed in casual attire, with their arms subtly wrapped around each other as they gaze directly into the camera. The film, directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, will be released directly on Netflix. The launch comes after Karan confirmed Ibrahim's launch under his production house, Dharmatic Entertainment.

A Reddit user recently shared the Nadaaniyan’s poster with the caption, “Who in their right mind would want to make their debut with Khudkhushi Kapoor?”, inviting netizens to share their reactions. “Leave his debut. It's Khushi's third film!! With that shitty acting my god. Is Kjo an idiot or what?” a user reacted. “KJo is basically ruining his legacy by giving a chance to these talentless plastic doll nepo kids. He almost ruined the Bollywood theatre going experience by giving these nepo kids countless chances and now nobody wants to watch them even on OTT,” said a second user.

“It’s going overboard. There are nepos like Hrithik and then there are ones like Khushi. KJo is indeed ruining his legacy,” said a third user. “Even I hate Kjo for ruining Dharma’s legacy with his nepo obsession, giving work to these kids who don’t even know A of acting. But the onus of this lies on us as an audience too. If we ignored Archies, this yapa film and don’t give engagement to nepo kids.. eventually they’ll become irrelevant,” said another user.

Nadaaniyan is a young adult romantic drama that explores the innocence and intensity of first love through the story of Piya, a free-spirited Delhi girl, and Arjun, a driven Noida boy, as their worlds collide and they navigate the ups and downs of young love. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.