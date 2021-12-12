‘Kitni ghamandi hai’: Janhvi Kapoor gets brutally trolled for ignoring pap who asked about her sprained arm

Every day celebrities are subjected to a great deal of trolling, which is both common and sad. Celebs have to deal with everything from being judged for their attire to being critiqued for their so-called ‘attitude’.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently mocked for ignoring a pap who was concerned about her sprained hand.

Fans however did not like how Janhvi responded, they took to the comment section and made derogatory remarks on a video posted by ace photographer Viral Bhayani.

Take a look at the viral video here-

Here’s what netizens commented-

Janhvi Kapoor is an active social media user and entertains her 14.4 million strong fan base on Instagram with her stunning videos and photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.