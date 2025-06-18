Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, and Samara were seen enjoying the Tuesday evening at a popular Mumbai restaurant. The trio, dressed in style, caught the attention of paparazzi as they exited the venue and posed for pictures.

Samara Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s niece, has won hearts with her innocence and cuteness. Her videos often go viral on social media, making her a favorite among fans. Last year, she grabbed everyone’s attention when a video of her confidently posing for the paparazzi at the airport surfaced online and quickly became a hit.

Currently based in Delhi with her parents, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni, Samara recently travelled to Mumbai. During her visit, she shared a special evening with Neetu Kapoor, as the two stepped out for a cozy dinner together.

Adding a heartwarming touch to the moment, Samara charmed everyone with her sweet gestures. As she walked toward the car, she warmly asked the photographers, “How are you?” and even took a moment to ask one of them his name, winning smiles all around.

Samara Sahni acts as a social media advisor for her mother Riddhima and grandmother Neetu Kapoor. In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, Riddhima revealed that Samara keeps a close eye on their online presence. She shared, “The last time I was being goofy, then also, they [trolls] had a problem, and now when I’m not doing anything, they again have a problem.”

She added, "Kids these days are more aware of all these things. There’s so much exposure. However, my mother and I chat with her (Samara) every single day about it, the pros, cons, good, bad, ugly, so that it doesn’t affect her.”

Clearly, Samara is not just charming but also quite social media savvy!