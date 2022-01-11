'Kitni cheap hai': Netizens brutally troll Poonam Pandey for her cleavage-baring crop top

Model-actress Poonam Pandey stepped out in Mumbai city recently and paps tailed the diva to catch a glimpse of her. Snapped outside a restaurant in the city, Poonam was seen dressed in an orange crop top that featured a risque keyhole in the front that gave a peek of her assets. Poonam showed off her modesty and her slender figure in the revealing top as she posed for the shutterbugs. She teamed the crop top with black leather pants and a satchel bag and left her hair open in waves.

A video of Poonam striking various poses for the paps was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Monday. As soon as the video was shared online, netizens took to the comments section to brutally troll Poonam for her choice of outfit.

"Kitni cheap hai ye," commented an Instagram user. "Cringe," wrote another. "Who the hell is this besharam", "horrible..what's happening..yeh kya hai," commented a few other social media users.

Check out the video below:

Poonam Pandey is known for her bold and bizarre fashion choices.

For the unversed, Poonam was recently in the news after she filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay, accusing him of assaulting and harassing her.

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend in September 2020, and a few months later, Poonam filed a complaint against Sam Bombay for physical assault, and he was charged under Sections 323, 354, 504, and 506(ii) of the IPC. This year, Poonam and Sam were in the news again. Poonam filed another complaint against Sam after the latter assaulted the former and she suffered a few injuries on her head, eyes, and ears. Sam was arrested by Mumbai Police in November.