'Kisi ki nazar na lage': Fans react as Guru Randhawa shares photo with Rishabh Pant

Guru Randhawa with Rishabh Pant

Popular singer Guru Randhawa met cricketer Rishabh Pant and shared a memory from their meeting with a heartfelt message for the ace player. Currently, Rishabh is recovering from the injuries he sustained in a car crash. For the unversed, on December 30, Rishabh Pant escaped a major scare when his luxury car met a serious accident near Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Singer Guru Randhawa shared a photo of him with Pant. The cricketer looked better than last time, and he was captured in a brown kurta pyjama with a teeka on his forehead. Randhawa shared the photo on his Instagram and wished growth for him by writing, "So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger. Everyday growth. Love you bro."

Here's the photo

As soon as the singer uploaded the photo. The fans of the popular wicketkeeper and batsman dropped their wishes. A user wrote, "Get well soon champion." Another user wrote, "Risha Bhai Get Well Soon." A netizen wrote, "Kisi ki nazar na lage." Another netizen wrote, "Aap Bas Jaldi se theek ho kar Fir Se Aa jao (You quickly get well and return)" #getwellsoonchampion. A user wrote, "More power to you brother @rishabpant."

Ten days ago, Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a heartwarming picture with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash last year. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December when Pant's vehicle collided with a divider and caught fire. The wicketkeeper had to undergo surgery to repair the injuries he sustained.

Despite the setback, Pant has been keeping his fans updated on his recovery progress, sharing a video of himself walking in a pool. Yuvraj's recent post on Instagram shows the two cricketers catching up and sharing a laugh, with the former all-rounder expressing confidence that Pant will make a successful comeback to the team.