Kisi ke baap mein dam nahi ki mujhe aake kuch bole: When Sajid Khan's arrogance irked Ashutosh Gowariker

Remember the time when Sajid Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker indulged in a huge spat? A video of them fighting in public at an awards show has gone viral once again. The incident took place in 2009, after Sajid called Harman Baweja's acting skills 'non-existent'. Co-incidentally Gowariker was working with Baweja in What's Your Rashee at that time.

Ashutosh Gowariker received the award for Best Film for Jodhaa Akbar. When on the stage, he said, "I don't like one thing that film industry is made fun of at such award nights. I feel it ridicules the award itself. On one side, I am feeling very happy that I received an award for the best film. But I don't think the demeanour of the award night has been at a good standard. No offence Sajid and Farah [Khan]. Personal remarks can also be made by me. Fun can be made even by me."

To which Sajid replied, "You should go ahead, Ashu." Ashutosh Gowariker replied, "No, Sajid. There is a difference," and added, "I appeal with great earnesty to Sajid and Farah, stardom is a very difficult thing to achieve. We slog our time and ourselves. We spend time in making our scripts. An actor works really hard in honing of his talent. You cannot make fun of a star on this podium."

Sajid Khan then asked Ashutosh Gowariker, "Tell me when I can speak." A furious Ashutosh screamt, "Shut up Sajid," to which Sajid replied, "You don't tell me to shut up." Ashutosh Gowariker then left the stage and Sajid continued, "Everyone has a right to opinion. I am sure a lot of people agree with Ashu. But I am Sajid Khan and I will keep entertaining people. Koi mujhe shut up nahi bol sakta. Main audience ke liye filmein banata hoon aur kisi ke baap mein dam nahi ki mujhe aake kuch bole. (Nobody can ask me to shut up. I make movies for the audiences and nobody dare have the guts to tell me anything on my face.)"

Watch the whole video here:

Ashutosh Gowariker is currently working on the movie Panipat which stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Meanwhile Sajid Khan, who was supposed to make his directorial comeback with the Housefull franchise, in Housefull 4, was sacked out of the project after #MeToo allegations were levied on him.