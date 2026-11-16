'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai': Diljit Dosanjh shuts down his critics at Indore concert - Viral video

At his Indore concert, Diljit Dosanjh said that he faced considerable opposition against his Madhya Pradesh visit but decided to honour his commitment to his fans. Shutting down his critics, the singer-actor said, "Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai."

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday claimed that attempts were made to stop him from performing in Indore, but he kept his promise to his fans and arrived in the city without fear. Dosanjh began his live concert by asking the audience to chant 'Jai Shri Mahakal.' "Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today," he told the audience.

The 42-year-old claimed he faced considerable opposition to his visit to Indore but decided to honour his commitment to his fans. "Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out. Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here," he said.

Dosanjh also recited a few couplets from a famous ghazal by the noted late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, including the lines, "Hamare munh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, Hamare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai; Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai; Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai."

Earlier, emails threatening bomb blasts at Dosanjh’s Indore concert had been sent to the Indore mayor's office. However, police had described the messages as prima facie fake after an investigation. Also, the child protection authorities in Madhya Pradesh had restricted Diljit from performing four tracks featuring references to alcohol and firearms.

Meanwhile, Diljit kick-started his Aura India Tour 2026 with a jam-packed show in Delhi on October 30. After his Indore concert, the Udta Punjab actor is st to perform in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. The actor also had his three Bollywood releases this year - Border 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Satluj.

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