As Diljit Dosanjh is facing backlash from netizens for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, his fans are standing with him, and they shared a video in which Diljit clearly addressed the haters.

Diljit Dosanjh is now the centre of attention due to his new film Sardaar Ji 3. The singer-actor has been trolled, mocked, and ridiculed on social media for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the horror-comedy, and also justifying his stand in international interviews. Amid the hatred and backlash, the die-hard fans of Diljit shared a video, expressing their support in solidarity, and giving a straight reply to haters. In the past few months, Diljit entertained the globe with the Dil-Luminati Tour, and a video from one of his concerts is now going viral, as it's an apt reply from the Udta Punjab actor to his naysayers.

Diljit Dosanjh's carefree attitude about haters

On Instagram, Diljit's fans shared a reel from his concert performance. Diljit stormed the audience on the stage, and then he got the correct time to give out a message to his trolls. "Agar khilaaf hai...toh hone do, jaan thodi hai. Agar khilaaf hai...hone do, jaan thodi hai. Yeh sab dhuaah hai, aasmaan thodi hai. Agar khilaaf hai...toh hone do, jaan thodi hai. Yeh sab dhuaah hai, aasmaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon shaamil hai iss mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai." Diljit's lines met with a thunderous response at the concert, and he saluted them, while the song Main Hoon Panjab from Amar Singh Chamkila played.

Watch Diljit Dosanjh's thunderous reply to trolls

Diljit Dosanjh fans are defending their idol

This video went viral, and several fans of Diljit showed their support. A netizen wrote, "If he is gaddar, then the entire cricket team is gaddar and anti-national along with the BCCI, as Pakistan is involved in it when they have a match together. Snd don't forget PM who had a Biryani in Pakistan." Another netizen wrote, "India and Pakistan match ho raha hai cricket ka! Ek movie jo Feb mein complete ho gai- uska Nam lekr bhakts ro rahe hai. Sardar hai, Panjab se hai. Problem to hogi hi." On the work front, Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 has been released overseas, and recently, he was even seen in Detective Sherdil, which premiered on Z5.

