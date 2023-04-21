Search icon
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter review: Viewers in awe of vintage Salman Khan, predict film will be 'his biggest hit'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter review is overwhelmingly positive with fans praising the action and Salman Khan's performance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan is back on the big screen on Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, his first big release in two years. The film, which released on Friday, a day before the festival, saw huge love from the actor’s fans both in theatres and on social media. Twitter saw multiple trends for the film, ranging from #EidWithBhaijaan to #KKBKKJBlockbuster as fans poured their hearts out for Salman.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, is releasing in 4500 screens with 16000 shows across India. That is a wide release, one of the widest for any Hindi film ever. The film’s box office collections will depend on the word of mouth and initial reactions from Twitter seem to be all positive.

Fans have praised the action and Salman’s screen presence and how he has turned back the clock. “The action, the swag of #Salmankhan the romance the comedy and the brotherhood is literally amazing amazing! #KKBKKJ full on Mass entertaining,” wrote one fan. Another tweeted, “Be ready with your whistles #Salmankhan fans. This movie is pure Action Packed Family Drama and Definitely you guys gonna enjoy this one big screen!!”

Many Salman fans said they had been waiting for this sort of an entertainer from their ‘bhai’ for quite some time now. “And the #SalmanKhan fan inside me couldn't have been happier.  A true treat for all #MasalaFilmLovers . Screw whatever reviews the intellectuals will give today. Just go to a cinema hall and have a blast,” read one tweet.

There has been some praise for Shehnaaz Gill as well, who is making her Bollywood debut in the film with a supporting role. “The swag of #SalmanKhan the action, the romance and the comedy of #SiddharthNigam and #RaghavJuyal ,the acting of all actors specially our queen #ShehnaazGiII is literally fabulous and heart-warming movie,” wrote one fan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
