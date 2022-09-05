Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan shares glimpse of film with title announcement

Salman Khan-Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan/Twitter

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: On the occasion of completing 34 years in the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan had recently announced his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with the film's first look poster. Exactly 10 days later, the superstar has now unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film. The short teaser opens with Salman Khan riding a motorcycle through the Ladakh Valley and then showcases his Tiger-like walk as his trademark bracelet is highlighted. Then Salman's intense look is revealed as the mountain breeze flows through his long hair and he is seen sporting his trademark sunglasses adding on to overall charisma of his character in this teaser.

Salman Khan shared the short teaser on his social media platform with the caption, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." His production house, Salman Khan Films too shared the same video re-emphasizing on how the magnanimous personality of Salman over the years is known to be Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan. The announcement teaser, as expected, got all his fans excited across the globe.



Ever since the beginning of the shoot, the film has been the most anticipated one with countless speculations over its title and cast. To maintain secrecy around a Salman Khan film for this far into the shoot has been a great unconventional marketing strategy to keep everyone guessing and hooked on to any piece of news around the film. However, now that the film has been announced and the first look of the superstar revealed, the anticipated among Bhaijaan fans has skyrocketed.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon . It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release towards the end of 2022.