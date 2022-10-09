Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan wishes Palak Tiwari on her birthday, actress responds

Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan, star of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, celebrated Palak Tiwari's birthday by posting a message on Instagram.

While sharing her picture, the megastar wrote, " Wishing u a very happy birthday … @palaktiwarii”

Check out the post here:

Reacting to the post, Palak commented, “Thank you so much sir.”

A few days ago, Palak’s mom Shweta Tiwari talked about her daughter. She told Bomaby Times, “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage," she said.

“I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage," she said.

In an interview, Palak was asked whether it parents like her mother, star Shweta Tiwari, 'gave her daughter nothing.'

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Palak said, "I believe that outsiders are marginalised and to a sense that is true, maybe sometimes they are overlooked. But you know there are equal cons I would say of being related to someone that has made it. More than anything else, just the pressure of living up to what they have created and the love that audiences have for them. I know, that no matter what I do, people will always think that my mom is better and that is something that I have never refuted in my life and I will never because she is better. I am a part of her. I am a much smaller part of her. So for me to grow where she is, it will take me a lot of time. But also, my mom had a lot of struggle in her life from a young age.”

READ: Bigg Boss 16 day 7 updates: Salman Khan forgoes elimination, saves Sajid Khan, MC Stan from eviction

She also added, “One thing that I just want to put out there, people may or may not accept it. People, who have worked so much just like my mom who came from nothing, next to nothing and she worked her way up. Would it be fair, if out of that, she gave her daughter nothing? All of that work of hers is gone in vain.”