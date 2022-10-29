Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan welcomes 'Boxer bhai' Vijender Singh on board, photo goes viral

Salman Khan

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has just got bigger and with a mega 'punch' of entertainment, as ace boxing champion Vijender Singh has joined the star cast of the film. Actor-producer Khan welcomed Olympic champion, Singh, into his world with a photo, and confirmed Vijender's addition to the upcoming entertainer.

In the photo, Vijender is seen with the main star cast, Salman, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill. The champ looks unrecognisable in a meaner, serious look, dressed up in a black shirt, matching tie, and grey pants. The men gave a perfect welcome to the boxer as they all were posing with a fist held mid-air. Salman even wished the sportsperson birthday and wrote, "Happy bday hamare boxer bhai @singhvijender .. welcome on board #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan … @jassie.gill @thesiddharthnigam @raghavjuyal."

See the announcement post

Earlier this month, Salman Khan confirmed that his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was earlier slated for the last week of December 2022, is now being pushed to Eid 2023. Earlier on Saturday, Yash Raj Films announced that Khan's much-awaited Tiger 3 has also been postponed from Eid 2023 to Diwali 2023.

READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan makes way for Ranveer Singh's Cirkus by postponing Shehnaaz Gill starrer

With the postponement of KKBKKJ, Salman gave an open window to Rohit Shetty's upcoming family entertainer Cirkus. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to release in Christmas week, December 23. With the latest development, Cirkus will enjoy a free run at the box office. Salman broke this news with a new still from his upcoming entertainer and even gave a shout-out to Shetty's directorial by saying, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."

The multi-starrer actioner also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh in prominent roles.