Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office: Salman Khan film crosses Rs 100 crore, sees Bollywood's 4th-best start in pandemic

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 3: Salman Khan's film has entered the 100-crore club in its opening weekend itself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office: Salman Khan film crosses Rs 100 crore, sees Bollywood's 4th-best start in pandemic
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan continues to put up a strong show at the box office after recovering from a lukewarm start. The film earned around Rs 27 crore net on Sunday, the third day of its release, a big jump from Friday and a moderate jump from Saturday. The upwards graph has meant that the film has crossed the 100-cror barrier in terms of worldwide collection, becoming only the fourth Hindi film to do that in the opening weekend itself over the last three years.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened on Friday with a net earning of Rs 15.81 crore, a bit low for a Salman film releasing ahead of Eid. However, it saw a huge jump on Eid, minting Rs 25.75 crore on the day. Now, trade tracker Sacnilk has reported that the film has earned over Rs 27 crore on day three, taking its opening weekend domestic net to Rs 65 crore. Add to it gross figures and overseas collections, and Kisi Ka Bhai KisiKi Jaan’s three-day worldwide collection stands at a healthy Rs 114 crore.

Bollywood films with highest first three-day earnings post-pandemic

Film Domestic net Worldwide gross
Pathaan  Rs 166 crore Rs 313 crore
Brahmastra Part One Rs 124 crore Rs 214 crore
Sooryavanshi Rs 77 crore Rs 116 crore
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Rs 65 crore Rs 114 crore
Drishyam 2 Rs 64 crore Rs 95 crore

This figure is the fourth-highest for all Bollywood films since the pandemic began three years ago. At the top is Shah Rukh Khan’s record-breaking Pathaan, which minted over Rs 300 crore in its first three days. Following it is Brahmastra, which grossed over Rs 200 crore in its opening weekend. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi just about pips Salman’s latest to be in the third spot. The top five is rounded by Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, which earned Rs 95 crore in its first three days.

How Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan does from here on depends completely on how it holds on its first Monday and whether it can survive a huge drop after the festive weekend. Apart from Salman Khan, the Farhad Samji film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh.

