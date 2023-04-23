Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film sees historic 62% jump on Eid, mints Rs 25 crore

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has recovered at the box office after an underwhelming opening day. The film, which opened to a lower-than-expected Rs 15.81 crore on Friday, has made a miraculous recovery, jumping almost 63% on Saturday. The Eid ul-Fitr holiday resulted in the mass circuits and titer-2 and tier-3 cities showing massive jumps, giving the film a strong chance of a massive weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday morning that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 25.75 crore net in the domestic market on Saturday, its second day of release. Compared to the Rs 15.81 crore it earned on day one, this is a massive jump, largely unheard of in Bollywood for films of this scale. Given that the reviews to the film have been mixed to negative, the jump has been an even bigger surprise.

“The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was worrisome, but the jump on Day 2 must’ve come as a big relief for its investors… However, it’s the mass belt that has gone on an overdrive on Day 2, which means that the film should enjoy strong innings in those sectors in days to come,” wrote Adarsh.

#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid = … Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz.



The film’s growth has been attributed to the festival of Eid, which is always a strong day for Salman Khan films. On Saturday, the morning shows showed a moderate 20% growth, but the afternoon and evening shows defied expectations to register over 100% growth each. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, many smaller centres have registered growth of over 200% as compared to day one. Multiplexes showed a sizable 60% growth and single screens over 100%.

With the Saturday numbers strong, a Rs 30-crore Sunday is very much possible if the film maintains its upwards trajectory. Conservative estimates for the film’s opening weekend collection are at Rs 65 crore while some trade experts say the number could be as high as Rs 75 crore.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh.