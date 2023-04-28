Search icon
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 7: Salman Khan-starrer crosses Rs 150 crore in first week

After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the third movie in 2023 to breach Rs 150-crore mark worldwide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 07:03 PM IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 7: Salman Khan-starrer masala entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ended the first week on a high note. Released on April 21, Farhad Samji-directed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has crossed Rs 150-crore mark in the first seven days. 

The production house released the official figures for the first week on social media. Till now, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has earned Rs 151.12 crores worldwide. As per the data provided by Sacnilk, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is this year's third film, after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to cross Rs 150 crore worldwide. 

Here's Farhad Samji sharing box office collections

image

Despite mixed-to-negative reviews, Khan's latest film set new records at the box office. As far as the domestic collection is concerned, the film has earned Rs 90.15 crores. By earning Rs 15.81, the film made its box office debut on an unexpectedly low note. However, the film saw a great jump on the second day and collected Rs 25.75 crore. The film registered a Rs 68 crore weekend, by minting Rs 26.61 crore on the third day. 

From Monday, the film started witnessing a drop in collections. On 4th day, the film earned Rs 10.17 crore, on the fifth day, the film earned 6.12 crore, on the sixth day, the film collected Rs 4.5 crore, and on 7th day, the film collected Rs 3.5 crore in the domestic market. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars an ensemble cast of Daggubati Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Salman's next release of the year will be the highly-anticipated, Tiger 3. The film will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.

Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
