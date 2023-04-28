Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 7: Salman Khan-starrer crosses Rs 150 crore in first week

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 7: Salman Khan-starrer masala entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ended the first week on a high note. Released on April 21, Farhad Samji-directed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has crossed Rs 150-crore mark in the first seven days.

The production house released the official figures for the first week on social media. Till now, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has earned Rs 151.12 crores worldwide. As per the data provided by Sacnilk, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is this year's third film, after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to cross Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Here's Farhad Samji sharing box office collections

Despite mixed-to-negative reviews, Khan's latest film set new records at the box office. As far as the domestic collection is concerned, the film has earned Rs 90.15 crores. By earning Rs 15.81, the film made its box office debut on an unexpectedly low note. However, the film saw a great jump on the second day and collected Rs 25.75 crore. The film registered a Rs 68 crore weekend, by minting Rs 26.61 crore on the third day.

From Monday, the film started witnessing a drop in collections. On 4th day, the film earned Rs 10.17 crore, on the fifth day, the film earned 6.12 crore, on the sixth day, the film collected Rs 4.5 crore, and on 7th day, the film collected Rs 3.5 crore in the domestic market.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars an ensemble cast of Daggubati Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Salman's next release of the year will be the highly-anticipated, Tiger 3. The film will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.