Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film avoids drop, earns Rs 10 crore on first Monday

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collections have crossed Rs 125 crores worldwide in its first four days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has put its disappointing day one in the past with a strong showing over the remainder of the weekend. And now, it has started the weekday run also on a positive run. The Monday test, which makes or break any film, was crucial for the Salman Khan-starrer and the film has come out unscathed, avoiding a big drop and posting a double digit net domestic collection of over Rs 10 crore. This means the film is likely to continue doing good business till its second week.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had earned Rs 68 crore in its opening weekend. On Monday, it earned Rs 10.17 crore, a healthy figure in itself and a 61% drop from the Sunday figure of Rs 26.61 crore. The drop is not drastic which means the film managed to do well on its first weekday. What’s more impressive is that the business in smaller centres and mass circuits was very strong for a weekday.

Writing about the film’s Monday collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan hits double digits on make-or-break Mon… Declines at premium plexes, but fantastic beyond metros and single screens (better than Friday at places).” And that is a crucial change, that the film managed to do better than its opening day in some centres.

The film’s overall worldwide gross now is Rs 126 crore, which includes overseas gross of Rs 37 crore (just over $4 million). This makes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan the seventh highest grossing Indian film of the year in just four days. Given the run so far, the film should not have any issue entering the top 5 or even the top 3. However, the collections of Varisu and Pathaan may eventually be out of its reach.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddhanrth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh.

