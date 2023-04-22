Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 1: Salman Khan film sees year's second-best start, earns Rs 15.81 cr

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaa has not been able to register the bumper start the industry had hoped it would. The film has earned a moderate Rs 15.81 crore on day one, a far cry from the Rs 30 crore+ openings Salman films have seen on Eid in the past. But given these post-pandemic times, the number is not too bad either. In fact, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s day one figure is the second-highest for any Bollywood film this year, although it is far behind the record set by Pathaan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office collections of the Salman film on Saturday morning. “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

Pathaan has the highest opening-day collection for any Indian film this year. It minted a whopping Rs 57 crore on its release day in January. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar though, which had made Rs 15.70 crore on its release day last month.

Most trade pundits agree that the Rs 15-crore figure is underwhelming for a festive release starring Salman Khan. However, given that Eid falls on Saturday, business is expected to increase on day 2. On Friday, te day of the film’s release, trade analyst Komal Nahta had tweeted, “For all those thinking, KKBKKJ will open to bumper houses, please remember, it’s a pre-Eid release. Hence the first day’s collections will be good, not outstanding. They will shoot up on Saturday if Eid falls on that day.” Fans of Salman Khan and the industry in general would want that to be true.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is now released in the theaters and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.