Palak Tiwari calls Aryan Khan ‘sweet’ and ‘quiet’ guy, cites similarities with him: 'He is exactly how..'

Palak Tiwari-Aryan Khan

Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari who is going to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan talked about similarities between her and Aryan Khan’s personalities and also called him a ‘sweet’ and ‘genuine’ guy.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when Palak Tiwari was asked to share her feelings about meeting Aryan Khan, the actress said, “He is a very sweet guy. He is exactly how he seems like. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice, and quite a good guy. He’s always on his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

The actress also revealed that she and Aryan Khan has very similar personality and said, “After exchanging pleasantries, he tends to retreat to a quiet corner. His enigmatic personality is part of his charm and makes him all the more charming. I am also not very good at socializing. I will only be with the two-three girls that I know at parties. “

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam amongst others in key roles. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21.

On the work front, Palak Tiwari who stole the limelight and rose to fame from her first music video, Bijlee Bijlee by Hardy Sandhu will also be seen in The Virgin Tree which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh. The actress will also feature in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and will be seen sharing the screen with Vivek Oberoi and Arbaaz Khan.

