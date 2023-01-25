Search icon
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan teaser: Shehnaaz Gill walks with Salman Khan, netizens say 'keep shining queen'

Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous while walking with Salman Khan in South Indian attire in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

On Wednesday, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser starring Salman Khan was released. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Shehnaaz Gill walking with Salman Khan in the clip. A few minutes after the teaser was released, the actress started trending on social media.

Her fans expressed their happiness after seeing the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser featuring Shehnaaz Gill. They took to Twitter and gave a shout-out to the actress, one of them wrote, “#ShehnaazGiIl looks so adorable in South Indian attire urs fans happy with this glimpse in teaser @ishehnaaz_gill.” The second one said, “Best of luck to team!! More power to shehnaaz Go Girl Congratulations for your Bollywood debut May you shine.” The third person wrote, “Excited for Shehnaaz Bollywood Debut Best of luck to all team members.”

The fourth person commented, “Theatres gonna bang out....bhaijaan is officially coming back..!!” The fifth one said, “You can ignore Bollywood But you can not ignore Salman Khan.” On Wednesday, Salman Khan himself shared the trailer with the caption, "Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser out now..." In the teaser he can be heard saying, "bring it on.."

For the unversed, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji, was initially slated to release on December 30, 2022, but Salman Khan decided to postpone the film to April 21 on the occasion of Eid 2023 as his spy thriller Tiger 3, originally scheduled to release on Eid, was pushed forward to Diwali 2023.

The entertainer is said to be the official remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Veeram, headlined by Ajith Kumar. Farhad had initially pitched Veeram's remake to Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey, but then later changed Bachchhan Paandey's script to the remake of another 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda starring Bobby Simha and Siddharth.

 

