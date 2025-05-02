Kishore Kumar sang 131 songs for Amitabh Bachchan during his career. Amitabh Bachchan has also often referred to Kishore Kumar as a multitalented genius who shall remain a phenomenal star.

Some of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic songs like 'Are Diwano Mujhe Pehchano', 'Apni Toh Jaise Taise', and 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' are etched in people's hearts, especially because of Kishore Kumar's soulful voice, which was often perceived as synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen roles. While Kishore Kumar has famously lent his voice to many songs starring Amitabh Bachchan, fans have always missed out on their collaboration as actors. In a recent interview, veteran lyricist Sameer has shared how Kishore Kumar, too, was once eager to act alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Recalling an incident after a song recording, Sameer revealed a conversation between Kishore Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, sharing what the former said to Big B. "Amit, maine tujhe se kabhi koi baat nahi ki… par mere ek mann hai… main chahta hoon ki… maine sabko acting karte huye dekha hai… magar jab tujhe acting karte huye dekhta hoon… maine toh dekh acting chod di hai… par tujhe actor bante huye dekh… mujhe laga ki mujhe tere saath ek picture karni hai… tu mere saath ek picture karega (Amit, I’ve never really spoken to you about this, but there’s something in my heart… I’ve seen everyone act… but when I see you act, I feel like I should do a film with you. I quit acting, but watching you made me want to act again… Will you do a film with me)."

Sameer revealed how Amitabh Bachchan was initially taken aback by Kishore Kumar's words but then responded, with folded hands, "Dada, main hi ek bacha tha kya barbaad hone ke liye? (Dada, was I the only fool left to be ruined?)"

When Kishore Kumar asked him, "Arey tu kya bol raha hai? Barbaad matlab kyun? (What are you saying? Why ruined?)", to which Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Dada, main aapke saath 100 janam tak kaam nahi kar sakta… aap jo singing mein acting karte ho… woh mujhe expressions dene mein jaan nikal jaati hai… aapke jaise actor doosra paida nahi ho sakta… 500 Amitabh Bachchan aapke saamne kuch nahi hai… main aapke saath kaam nahi kar sakta (Dada, I couldn’t work with you even in a hundred lifetimes… the way you act through your singing, I struggle just to deliver expressions. There can never be another actor like you. Even 500 Amitabh Bachchans are nothing compared to you. I can’t match your level)."

Kishore Kumar sang 131 songs for Amitabh Bachchan during his career. Amitabh Bachchan has also often referred to Kishore Kumar as a multitalented genius who shall remain a phenomenal star.