Kishore Kumar's ex-wife and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta dies at 84

Ruma Guha Thakurta, a Bengali actress and singer, best known for her acting in Satyajit Ray movies like Ganashatru (1989) and Abhijan (1962), breathed her last in Kolkata today morning. The 84-year-old was at her Ballygunge residence. She was reportedly suffering from an age-related illness since many years.

The funeral for Ruma Guha Thakurta, once married to legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar, will be held today evening. She reportedly spent three months with Kishore and her son Amit Kumar before returning back to Kolkata. Confirming the demise, her second son Ayan Guha Thakurta told Economic Times, "She passed away in her sleep early this morning. Our family doctor confirmed it. The timing of her death could be between 6 and 6.15 am."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also shared the information on Twitter. She wrote, "Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers."

Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2019

Ruma Guha Thakurta also formed Calcutta Youth Choir, a song and dance troupe, in 1958. The dance troupe is known for its performance of all kinds of songs, including folk as well as mass songs. For the uninitiated, Ruma also happened to be Satyajit Ray's niece.

Apart from working in movies like Personal Assistant, Nirjan Saikate, Antony Firingee, Dadar Kirti, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Agun, Asha O Bhalobasha, Wheel Chair, Indrajit and Sangharsha, Ruma also appeared in Mira Nair's critically acclaimed film The Namesake. The movie also happens to be Ruma's last project.