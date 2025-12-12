Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 movie review: Kapil Sharma marks impressive return to big screen, film delivers good laughs without cheap jokes, sexual innuendos, but...

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 serves old wine in a new bottle, which is entertaining due to a complex-but-funny plot, situational comedy, and a one-man show by the comedy superstar.

Director: Anukalp Goswami

Star cast: Kapil Sharma, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Jamie Lever

Runtime: 2hr 24mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars



Mohan (Kapil Sharma) ends up marrying Meera (Tridha Choudhury), Jenny (Parul Gulati), and Ruhi (Ayesha Khan) due to unexpected circumstances. Amid the chaos, his incomplete love, Saniya (Heera Vaniya), returns. How will Mohan win Saniya's heart again, and will he get married for the fourth time - for real? This forms the crux of the movie.

KKKPK 2, the spiritual sequel to 2015's average Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, isn't novel, yet entertaining. The plot is superficial, goofy, and illogical to an extent. Still, the buffoonery will make you chuckle, due to the convincing performances of the actors. Be it the leads or the supporting cast, none of them have been wasted, and that's an achievement by itself.

Comedy master Kapil Sharma returns to the big screen after a gap of 8 years, and he's looking fresher, energetic, and enthusiastic than ever. Kapil's last film, Firangi (2017), was a huge flop, and since then, he has stayed away from films. However, KKKPK 2 is a perfect comeback for Sharma, giving a new lease to the actor Kapil Sharma.

The best thing about the film, without a doubt, is Kapil Sharma. His comic timing is still spot-on, and he knows exactly how to make even an average joke land. What’s nice is that he also handles the emotional scenes with a lot more maturity than before. He truly tries to carry the film, even when the story around him becomes a mess.

Sadly, the women in the film don’t get much to work with. Heera Vaniya, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan all perform well, but their characters are written as the same kind of loud, confused, and slightly silly women who only exist to push Mohan into more trouble. None of them feel real or developed, and after a point, their scenes start to feel repetitive.

Manjot Singh does bring some laughs as Mohan’s friend, but the second half of the film really loses steam. The story becomes too chaotic, the logic goes out the window, and the film keeps jumping from one silly situation to the next without giving you time to breathe. What starts fun slowly turns tiring. However, the writing deserves a mention. Without any cheap, below-the-belt jokes or sexual innuendos, KKKPK 2 holds well in delivering comic punches and laugh-out-loud moments.

The music also hurts the film instead of helping it. Some songs pop up out of nowhere and break the flow of important scenes. A few tracks feel unnecessary and drag the pace down, especially in the latter half. Even the background score feels too loud at times, killing the emotional impact.

Technically, the movie tries to give a nostalgic early-2000s vibe, but uneven editing and stretched scenes make the second half feel longer than it is. Even the emotional storyline between Mohan and Saniya doesn’t land properly because everything feels rushed. But despite all the flaws, the film still leaves you with one clear thought: Kapil Sharma has it in him to lead a film. His presence, energy, and sincerity hold the movie together even when the script keeps slipping. If anything, KKKPK 2 shows that with a stronger script, Kapil can genuinely shine on the big screen again.