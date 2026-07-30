Kirti Kulhari duped in cyber fraud, loses Rs 2.40 lakh to online scammers

Actress Kirti Kulhari has reportedly lost over Rs 2.43 lakh in an online fraud after scammers made multiple unauthorised transactions using her credit card.

Actress Kirti Kulhari has reportedly become the latest celebrity to fall victim to cyber fraud. The Four More Shots Please star allegedly lost more than Rs 2.43 lakh after fraudsters carried out multiple unauthorised transactions using her credit card.

The actress immediately informed her bank after receiving transaction alerts and later approached the Mumbai Police cyber cell, following which an investigation was launched.

Fraud detected during movie outing

According to the police complaint, the incident took place on the night of July 24, 2026, when Kirti was watching a film at a multiplex in Andheri. During the screening, she received an alert from her bank about an international transaction. The message stated that a payment of USD 2,525 had been made to AeroMexico Airlines using her credit card.

Surprised by the alert, the actress immediately contacted the bank's customer care.

Over Rs 2.43 lakh withdrawn

During its preliminary inquiry, the bank reportedly found that four separate transactions had been processed using Kirti's card, resulting in a total loss of more than Rs 2.43 lakh. The bank blocked the credit card immediately to prevent any further unauthorised transactions.

Following the incident, Kirti filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police cyber cell.

Police begin investigation

The Mumbai Police have registered a case and started investigating the matter.

Officials are examining how the scammers gained access to the actress' credit card details. Investigators are analysing banking records, transaction history and the digital trail to identify those behind the fraud.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Kirti Kulhari's recent work

On the work front, Kirti was last seen in the fourth and final season of Four More Shots Please! alongside Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and VJ Bani. She is also known for her performances in Pink, Criminal Justice, Shaitan and Human.

Kirti made her acting debut with Khichdi: The Movie in 2010 before appearing in Bejoy Nambiar's Shaitan, which released in 2011.