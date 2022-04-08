Kirron Kher shares happy picture with Jaya Bachchan from Parliament

Two seasoned actors turned politicians, Jaya Bachchan and Kirron Kher, reunited at a recent Parliament session. Jaya has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2004 and is a Samajwadi Party member, while Kirron is a Member of Parliament from Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha. On Instagram, Kirron posted a photo from their meet-up.

Sharing the photo, Kirron wrote on Instagram, “Wonderful to meet Jaya after so long in Parliament.”

Jaya wears a yellow cotton saree with a bindi on her forehead, while Kirron wears a white kurta and spectacles.

Take a look at the photo here:





Currently, Abhishek is basking in all the praises for his acting chops, and he got a thumbs up even from her mother. While speaking to Goodtimes, Abhishek revealed that his mother is honest, but when she doesn't like his work, she doesn't say anything about it. Jr Bachchan said that 'ma ki mamta vibes' restrict her reaction, but her silence is good enough for Abhishek to understand her reaction. However, when Jaya saw Dasvi, "She said a few words, which I think that’s a very very good sign,” Abhishek revealed.



Big B even shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and called his son as 'the pride of a father' as he wrote, "The Pride of a Father...in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters ..its PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully!!!".

With Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jaya will also make her acting comeback. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi also act in the film.

Kirron also works as a judge on the reality show India's Got Talent. She is one of the show's four judges and is frequently seen lambasting her co-judge Badshah. The other two judges are Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir. Kirron had returned to work after having multiple myeloma treatment.