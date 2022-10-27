Kirron Kher gets brutally trolled over her 'mujra' remark to Karan Johar, netizens call actress 'mohalle ki aunty'

Kirron Kher- Karan Johar

Netizens have been a bit harsh, and rude to Karan Johar. He was targeted, mocked, and trolled in various instances. However, the internet has proved again, that it is an unbiased medium. Unlike other times, Karan got support on the same platform, and netizens were in the favour of the Brahmastra producer.

Karan shared a video of his conversation with Kirron Kher, and the netizens slammed the veteran actress for making insulting remarks to the former. The two personalities were spotted attending Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash. Karan decided to record the reunion moment, and while shooting the video, Karan made a comment on Kher's outfit by saying, "Oh my God! Aren't we late for Karwa Chauth?"

Rang De Basanti star roasted Karan and said, "You shut up! Tu jo yeh anarkali ban ke aya hua hai na, thodi der mein mujra andar hone wala hai. Idhar se aise nikalta hai, udhar se aise nikalta hai. Itni nazaakat tum mein hain, jitni kisi aurat mein nahi hai yahaan pe."

Watch the video

As soon as Karan posted the video, netizens found Kirron's comment offensive and pointed it out frankly. A user wrote, "Kiran Kher is very demeaning. She is exactly like one of those mohalle ki aunty with toxic thinking." Another user stated that Kirron's comment was a "personal attack" on Johar. A netizen added, "I personally didn't like the way she is mocking Karan's way of expression by mentioning his 'Nazakaat' and comparing it with that of 'Auratein'. It's silly of this talented lady to sahi this." Another netizen wrote, "Someone give this woman a brush omg!"

READ: JDJ 10: Shilpa Shinde schools Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi over their judgment, says 'baad mein mat bhauko..'

For the unversed, Kirron and Karan judged the reality show India's Got Talent with Malaika Arora. On the work front, Karan will make his comeback as a director in 2023 with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.