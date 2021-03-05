"We must stick to our professional duties," Kiren Rijiju responds to Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe

On March 4, Boe had tweeted that the IT raids at Taapsee's houses had landed him "in a bit of a turmoil".

On Friday, the Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju responded to a tweet posted by Danish badminton player Mathias Boe seeking help regarding the Income Tax raid at his rumoured girlfriend and actress Taapsee Pannu's residence.

On March 4, Boe had tweeted that the IT raids at Taapsee's houses had landed him "in a bit of a turmoil" and had put "unnecessary stress on her family". He sought help from Rijiju saying, "please do something".

"Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing. for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something," Boe tweeted on Thursday.

Reacting to his tweet, sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted advising Taapsee's rumoured boyfriend to stick to his professional duties.

"Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports," Rijiju said in a tweet.

Boe and Taapsee have reportedly been dating for a while. The badminton player from Denmark took to social media to wish Taapsee on her birthday last August, along with a photograph of the two together. However, Taapsee has not yet opened up on her rumoured relationship with him.

For the unversed, Income tax officials on Wednesday carried out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the premises of noted film director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu, and filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

The raids were conducted in connection with the production company Phantom Films. Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, Director Vikramaditya Motwane, Producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy Vikas Bahl in 2011 and was dissolved in 2018.