Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has shared that she is down with Chikungunya and is currently recuperating at home, while urging people to take necessary precautions. Kiran took to her Instagram Stories section, where she shared a picture of herself lying down with her cat beside her. Sharing her health update, Rao wrote, "Ok folks, I now have Chikungunya. And yes, Miri is an excellent paramedic, timely monitoring her mamma's fever."

She also shared a picture of a book, thermometer and a card kept next to her. Despite the illness, the director said she is trying to stay positive and take things slow. Kiran also highlighted the severity of the symptoms as she added, "Taking it slow, admiring my friends’ cards, and catching up on my reading - when I can hold up the book! I know you know this but the joint pain is so (skeleton face emoji, exploding head emoji) TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS."

Kiran began her journey in Hindi cinema as an assistant director on Lagaan, where she first met Aamir Khan, and also assisted on Monsoon Wedding, Saathiya, and Swades. She made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011, a critically acclaimed urban drama set in Mumbai. She later returned to direction in 2024 with Laapataa Ladies, a socially themed comedy-drama that marked her comeback after more than a decade. As a producer, she has supported content-driven films such as Peepli Live, Dangal, Laal Singh Chaddha, Secret Superstar, and Delhi Belly.

Rao met Aamir Khan during the making of Lagaan. The two married in December 2005 and collaborated frequently through Aamir Khan Productions, both creatively and professionally. They welcomed their son, Azad, in 2011 through a surrogate mother. After 15 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2021, stating they would continue to co-parent their son and work together on films and social initiatives.

