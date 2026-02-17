FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model

Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor

PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video

Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing, for now

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Know the truth

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'

Sidharth Malhotra pens emotional tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra dies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'

Shared a picture of herself lying down with her cat beside her, Kiran Rao wrote, "Ok folks, I now have Chikungunya. And yes, Miri is an excellent paramedic, timely monitoring her mamma's fever."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 11:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'
Kiran Rao diagnosed with Chikungunya
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has shared that she is down with Chikungunya and is currently recuperating at home, while urging people to take necessary precautions. Kiran took to her Instagram Stories section, where she shared a picture of herself lying down with her cat beside her. Sharing her health update, Rao wrote, "Ok folks, I now have Chikungunya. And yes, Miri is an excellent paramedic, timely monitoring her mamma's fever."

She also shared a picture of a book, thermometer and a card kept next to her. Despite the illness, the director said she is trying to stay positive and take things slow. Kiran also highlighted the severity of the symptoms as she added, "Taking it slow, admiring my friends’ cards, and catching up on my reading - when I can hold up the book! I know you know this but the joint pain is so (skeleton face emoji, exploding head emoji) TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS." 

Kiran began her journey in Hindi cinema as an assistant director on Lagaan, where she first met Aamir Khan, and also assisted on Monsoon Wedding, Saathiya, and Swades. She made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011, a critically acclaimed urban drama set in Mumbai. She later returned to direction in 2024 with Laapataa Ladies, a socially themed comedy-drama that marked her comeback after more than a decade. As a producer, she has supported content-driven films such as Peepli Live, Dangal, Laal Singh Chaddha, Secret Superstar, and Delhi Belly.

Rao met Aamir Khan during the making of Lagaan. The two married in December 2005 and collaborated frequently through Aamir Khan Productions, both creatively and professionally. They welcomed their son, Azad, in 2011 through a surrogate mother. After 15 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2021, stating they would continue to co-parent their son and work together on films and social initiatives.

READ | Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'
Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya
Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far
Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Know the truth
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'
Sidharth Malhotra pens emotional tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra dies
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education mo
Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues
India's Super 8 opponents in T20I WC 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
Aamir, Randeep: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement