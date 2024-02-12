Twitter
Kiran Rao says Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure deeply affected ‘creative animal’ Aamir Khan: ‘He had been…’

Kiran Rao talks about how Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure affected Aamir Khan.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

Aamir Khan’s last film Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan was a box-office failure, after which the actor took a break from acting. His former wife Kiran Rao revealed how the film’s failure impacted the superstar. 

In an interview with Zoom, Kiran Rao, the former wife of the actor, spoke about the phase post the failure of the film. She said, “It is really disheartening when you put in all the efforts, and it doesn’t work. Which happened with Laal Singh Chaddha. It definitely affected Aamir quite deeply, it affected all of us. It was a project that had seen a lot, done the COVID roller coaster, and had been a dream project for Aamir. He had been working to get the rights of the film for a decade before we made it. It was disappointing.” 

She further added, “I am really happy that people are responding well on social media because I do feel the film didn’t get as much of a chance but it didn’t work. We do have to accept the fact that people didn’t like it or didn’t want to see it.”After the box office failure, Aamir Khan took a break from acting and didn't announce any films. However, he is now working on his next film Sitaare Zameen Par. Kiran Rao called Aamir a ‘creative animal’ and said that he needed the time off.

She further added, “After having a big box office disaster, he needed that time to recalibrate, to see where he had gone wrong. He is one of those people who won’t go out being bitter but will be like I will step away first and reassess what I am doing wrong and what I really want to be doing next. This renewed Aamir is now producing six films. So clearly the time off was useful and productive.” 

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao is currently awaiting the release of her directorial comeback film Laapataa Ladies which stars Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam among others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 1.

