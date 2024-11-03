Aamir Khan mentioned that the co-parenting process with Aamir Khan has become “much smoother” in recent years.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao may have separated, but they are still committed to co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan. According to Kiran, co-parenting can be a bit “tricky,” especially with Aamir's busy schedule.

Kiran Rao shared her thoughts while appearing on Kareena Kapoor's chat show What Women Want. She mentioned that the co-parenting process has become “much smoother” in recent years. She said, "It’s tricky. He is a very busy father. Honestly, even when we were married, I was doing a lot of the actual primary parenting. Once we got separated and then divorced, I think Aamir also sort of realised how much of that he will have to factor into his life because when you are living together in the same house, it somehow gets managed. But, in order to make time for Azad, it became much more of a conscious decision more recently."

She added, "Now, it’s much smoother, and Aamir is more involved in it. Luckily, right now, we are upstairs and downstairs, but whenever we will leave, we won’t be far away. Azad is enjoying his time with his dad a lot more as he is now older. It has reached a place where it is really nice. I feel like I can relax and leave Azad with Aamir. Only Aamir knows nothing about school. I think it’s majority of the dads’ problem. They are always like, ‘Don’t get us involved in school-related activities, we will take up other things’."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2021 after being married for 15 years. They tied the knot on December 28, 2005, after meeting during the shoot of Lagaan, where Aamir was the lead actor and Kiran worked as an assistant director. The couple welcomed their son, Azad, in 2011 through surrogacy.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's second directorial Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2025. The film, which features Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in the leading roles, is a light-hearted satire on patriarchy. Released in March earlier this year, the Aamir Khan production received a lot of love from the critics and audiences.

Sharing her happiness over her film's selection as India's Oscars entry, Kiran Rao said, "I am deeply honored and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India."

