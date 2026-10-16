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Kiran Rao reacts to Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan being asked to leave India: 'Studied, worked, loved here'

Kiran Rao has backed her ex-husband Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan after the actor was asked to leave India by October 28 over his participation in a protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Imran plans to challenge the FRRO notice in the Bombay High Court.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

Kiran Rao reacts to Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan being asked to leave India: 'Studied, worked, loved here'
Imran Khan and Kiran Rao
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Kiran Rao has voiced support for her ex-husband Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan after the actor was asked by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai to leave India by October 28. Imran, who holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, received the notice following his participation in an October 10 protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

How did Kiran Rao support Imran Khan?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Laapataa Ladies director shared a post highlighting Imran’s long-standing connection with India. The post carried the caption, "43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here."

Rao

Why was Imran Khan detained?

The controversy stems from a protest held at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the demonstration demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Imran Khan and his partner, actor Lekha Washington, were among those detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration. Following his detention, the Delhi Belly actor shared a photograph on his Instagram that showed him inside a police van, captioning it, "Apparently I’m going for a drive."

Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India?

On October 15, the FRRO issued a notice directing Imran to leave the country by October 28, citing alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. A Mumbai Police official confirmed that the notice had been served on the actor, who was staying in Mumbai’s Khar area. The action followed a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who alleged that Imran had breached the conditions of his OCI status by participating in the protest against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Imran Khan to challenge FRRO notice in Bombay High Court

Imran’s lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor plans to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. His legal team is preparing a petition that was expected to be filed on Friday or the following Monday. According to reports, Imran’s lawyers have termed the order drastic, arguing that there is no specific provision prohibiting OCI cardholders from participating in protests.

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