Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

Indian student chased, brutally attacked by 4 men in Chicago

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

Madhya Pradesh: Harda firecrackers factory owners arrested after blast kills 11

Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

Kiran Rao denies commenting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films, asks him to talk 'man to man' with Aamir Khan: 'I wish...'

Kiran Rao said that she is not responsible for ex-husband Aamir Khan's work after Sandeep Reddy Vanga lashed out at her for supposedly saying that Kabir Singh promotes stalking. The Animal director had asked her to first check Aamir's film Dil.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

In a recent interview, the Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticised Kiran Rao for supposedly saying that films like Kabir Singh promotes stalking and asked her to first check her ex-husband and superstar Aamir Khan's film Dil in which his character almost attempts to rape Madhuri Dixit's character.

Now, Kiran Rao has hit back at Vanga saying that she never commented on any of his films and he should talk directly to Aamir Khan. She even added that Aamir is one of the few people in the film industry who steps up and takes responsibility if something problematic has been shown in his films. After Sandeep's dig at Aamir, an old video of the superstar apologising for objectifying women in his films had also gone viral on social media.

Talking to Quint, Kiran said, "I haven't commented on Mr Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films because I haven't seen them. I have spoken on misogyny and the representation of women on screen on various platforms at various times. But, I have never taken the name of any film. It's not really about a specific film. It's really about the issues and I will continue to speak on these issues. Why Mr Vanga Reddy has assumed that I am talking about his film, you will have to ask him. I haven't seen his films nor have I taken the name of any of his films. I have spoken in the past and will continue to do so."

Appreciating her ex-husband, the filmmaker added, "He (Aamir) is one of the few people who apologised, for specifically the song that Mr Vanga was talking about, which is 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai' and other such films. There are very few people who would look at their body of work and apologise for something that they think is problematic in retrospect. There's an episode in Satyameva Jayate Season 3 where he talks about this. He is one of the people who has stepped up and taken responsibility, as a creator and as a person speaking to a mass audience. That's really laudable."

"If Mr Reddy has something to say to Aamir, he should tell him man to man. I am not responsible for Aamir's work or Aamir Khan. So, I wish Mr Reddy would address his questions directly to Mr Khan", she concluded her thoughts.

A report in Times of India in November 2023 said that Kiran Rao named Kabir Singh as an example when she called for gender sensitisation in the Hindi film industry. The report stated that the filmmaker cited a Tata Institute of Social Sciences study that included "stalking as one of the most glorified forms of wooing a woman", and added, "films like that do exceedingly well."

READ | After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

 

