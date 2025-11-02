FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

King Title Reveal: Shah Rukh Khan turns merciless, brutal ‘dehshat’ for baddies, Siddharth Anand promises 'a new SRK experience'

As promised, director Siddharth Anand dropped the teaser of King, and it has taken the internet by storm, as Shah Rukh Khan is in a 'never-before-seen' avatar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 12:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

King Title Reveal: Shah Rukh Khan turns merciless, brutal ‘dehshat’ for baddies, Siddharth Anand promises 'a new SRK experience'
Shah Rukh Khan in King
King Title Reveal: November 2, the 60th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan has just got grander. Director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video of their much-awaited film KING, showcasing SRK in a never-before-seen avatar of a merciless, brutal, ruthless dehshat assassin. King will be the second collaboration of Anand with Khan after the blockbuster Pathaan.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, ‘KING’ is set to release in 2026 and promises to be 'a new SRK experience', with Shah Rukh Khan presented like never before - it is sure to thrill fans across the globe.

The ‘KING’ title reveal is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched legacy — a true fan service by director Siddharth Anand. The teaser shows a man unanimously known as King Khan taking on the title role with merciless intensity. A man whose name inspires not just fear, but terror across continents as he says, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam” — ‘KING’.

The film is a slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills — and is set to be Siddharth Anand’s massiest film yet, taking his signature action storytelling to a whole new dimension. Sharp-eyed fans will also spot an Easter egg — Khan wielding the King of Hearts card as a weapon — a symbolic nod to his enduring reign as the King of Hearts, both on and off-screen.

Also read: Inside pics of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday celebrations, Farah Khan kisses SRK, tells him to...; Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji enjoy midnight bash

His unique silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and stylish persona are unlike anything fans have witnessed before. KING is slated for a 2026 release. The movie also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

