FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...

Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes

Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' mind games, aims to silence Indian fans in title clash

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: From Akshay Kumar to Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes for 'Badshah of Bollywood'

King Title Reveal: 'Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand will create history', fans are convinced 'Rs 2000 crore loading'

ICAI CA September 2025: Results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses expected soon at icai.org; Check details here

Stop everything! Shah Rukh Khan’s King avatar is the most savage thing online today; WATCH

Massive setback for New Zealand as star batter announces retirement from T20Is ahead of 2026 World Cup

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shubhman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and men's squad's special message for Women in Blue, say, 'You don't have to...'

Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable released at mahahsscboard.in; Check complete exam schedule here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...

This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952,

Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes

Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World

Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' mind games, aims to silence Indian fans in title clash

Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' min

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

King Title Reveal: 'Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand will create history', fans are convinced 'Rs 2000 crore loading'

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's KING has crashed the internet, and SRK fans are going gaga over the deadly avatar of their King Khan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 12:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

King Title Reveal: 'Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand will create history', fans are convinced 'Rs 2000 crore loading'
Shah Rukh Khan in King
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

KING title reveal is the perfect birthday gift from director Siddharth Anand to Shah Rukh Khan's fans across the globe. On November 2, as SRK turned 60, team KING dropped an action-packed first glimpse into a world full of blood and brutal killings with SRK in a never-before-seen avatar. The first look went viral and literally crashed the internet. 

Several netizens and fans of SRK are going gaga over KING's first reveal, calling it the second all-time blockbuster after Pathaan. Many fans are convinced that the film will easily cross Rs 1000 crore, and it will even cross Rs 2000 crore worldwide, making it the biggest Indian film of all time. 

A fan wrote, "This is the best birthday return gift you could have ever given us. I love how you never fail to surprise us each and every time. This is next-level mass, SHAH RUKH KHAN IN AND AS KING." Another netizen wrote, "From ruling hearts to ruling screens — Shah Rukh Khan at 60 isn’t slowing down, he’s just rewriting what timeless stardom looks like for the next generation of dreamers." One of the netizens wrote, "Most people blow candles on their birthday. You blow up the entire internet instead. Classic King behaviour." 

KING will be the second collaboration of Siddharth Anand after 2023's Pathaan. The spy thriller was among the biggest blockbusters of that year, making it the highest-grossing film in the YRF Spy Universe. Over the years, Siddharth Anand has built a fan following for himself, as he has directed some of the finest action blockbusters, including Bang Bang (2014), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). With Pathaan, SRK transitioned himself into a full-blown action hero, that is expected to go a notch higher with KING.The upcoming movie also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...
This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952,
Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes
Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World
Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' mind games, aims to silence Indian fans in title clash
Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' min
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: From Akshay Kumar to Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes for 'Badshah of Bollywood'
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes
King Title Reveal: 'Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand will create history', fans are convinced 'Rs 2000 crore loading'
King Title Reveal: Shah Rukh Khan fans are convinced 'Rs 2000 crore loading'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE