King Title Reveal: 'Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand will create history', fans are convinced 'Rs 2000 crore loading'

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's KING has crashed the internet, and SRK fans are going gaga over the deadly avatar of their King Khan.

KING title reveal is the perfect birthday gift from director Siddharth Anand to Shah Rukh Khan's fans across the globe. On November 2, as SRK turned 60, team KING dropped an action-packed first glimpse into a world full of blood and brutal killings with SRK in a never-before-seen avatar. The first look went viral and literally crashed the internet.

Several netizens and fans of SRK are going gaga over KING's first reveal, calling it the second all-time blockbuster after Pathaan. Many fans are convinced that the film will easily cross Rs 1000 crore, and it will even cross Rs 2000 crore worldwide, making it the biggest Indian film of all time.

Sau deshon mein badnaam,

Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - #KING#KingTitleReveal

It’s Showtime!

In Cinemas 2026. pic.twitter.com/l3FLrUH1S0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

A fan wrote, "This is the best birthday return gift you could have ever given us. I love how you never fail to surprise us each and every time. This is next-level mass, SHAH RUKH KHAN IN AND AS KING." Another netizen wrote, "From ruling hearts to ruling screens — Shah Rukh Khan at 60 isn’t slowing down, he’s just rewriting what timeless stardom looks like for the next generation of dreamers." One of the netizens wrote, "Most people blow candles on their birthday. You blow up the entire internet instead. Classic King behaviour."

KING will be the second collaboration of Siddharth Anand after 2023's Pathaan. The spy thriller was among the biggest blockbusters of that year, making it the highest-grossing film in the YRF Spy Universe. Over the years, Siddharth Anand has built a fan following for himself, as he has directed some of the finest action blockbusters, including Bang Bang (2014), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). With Pathaan, SRK transitioned himself into a full-blown action hero, that is expected to go a notch higher with KING.The upcoming movie also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.